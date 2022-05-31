Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE WHG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $27.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 101,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 84,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

