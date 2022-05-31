Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
NYSE WHG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $27.01.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.
Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westwood Holdings Group (WHG)
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.