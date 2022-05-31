WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Incline Global Management LLC

Incline Global Management LLC trimmed its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187,946 shares during the quarter. WEX makes up about 1.7% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Incline Global Management LLC owned 0.13% of WEX worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $70,195,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. State Street Corp grew its position in WEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,259,000 after buying an additional 21,691 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in WEX by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in WEX by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,286,000 after buying an additional 260,250 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEX. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.46.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.07. 1,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,714. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $208.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. WEX’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

