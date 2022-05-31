Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $183.65. 22,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,289. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.53 and a 200-day moving average of $202.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $164.52 and a 12-month high of $245.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 26.03%.

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

