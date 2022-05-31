Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $743,000 in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTF. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $8,910,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,970,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,920,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

