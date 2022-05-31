Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Separately, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nova Vision Acquisition alerts:

NOVV opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Nova Vision Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

Nova Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on sourcing opportunities that are in the proptech, fintech, consumertech, supply chain management industries, or technology companies that serve these or other sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.