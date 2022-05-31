Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 150,000 Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Future Health ESG during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHLT opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89. Future Health ESG Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.84.

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the smart health technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

