Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes $510,000 Position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth about $969,000.

Get TKB Critical Technologies 1 alerts:

NASDAQ USCTU opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.