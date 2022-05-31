Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes Position in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Finnovate Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,973,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNVT stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on companies that provide technological services to the financial services industry.

