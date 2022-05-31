Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes Position in Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPRU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Larkspur Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Larkspur Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $852,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Larkspur Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $867,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Larkspur Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Larkspur Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,189,000.

LSPRU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the biotechnology sector in the United States.

