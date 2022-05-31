Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at $15,270,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,060,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,126,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,533,000.

XPDBU stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

