Wing Finance Price Hits $21.55 on Top Exchanges (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for about $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

