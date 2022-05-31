Wirex Token (WXT) Achieves Market Cap of $116.10 Million

Wirex Token (WXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, Wirex Token has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Wirex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirex Token has a market capitalization of $116.10 million and $1.98 million worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.53 or 0.00769292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.70 or 0.00496139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00032602 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008180 BTC.

About Wirex Token

Wirex Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Wirex Token is wirexapp.com . Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Introducing Wirex token (WXT), a brand-new native cryptocurrency from a payment platform, providing heavily-reduced fees, exclusive merchant offers super-charged rewards and more. Wirex Token (WXT) is a utility token based on the Stellar blockchain which will be issued by Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited. Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wirex UK. “

