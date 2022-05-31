Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $325.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday to a buy rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.58.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $158.79 on Friday. Workday has a 1 year low of $149.05 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,323.25 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.12 and its 200-day moving average is $236.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,844,851.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,663,799.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

