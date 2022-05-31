Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $207.00 at KeyCorp

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $229.00 to $207.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WDAY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Workday from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.58.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of Workday stock opened at $158.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,323.25 and a beta of 1.39. Workday has a 12-month low of $149.05 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.69.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Workday’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,253,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,442,533.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 315.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Workday by 4.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its position in Workday by 49.7% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 463,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,854,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.