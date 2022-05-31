Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $190.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.58.

WDAY opened at $158.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,323.25 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.69. Workday has a 12 month low of $149.05 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $1,095,448.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,214.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 45.1% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,502 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,255,000 after purchasing an additional 791,143 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Workday by 8,913.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,383,000 after purchasing an additional 678,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 23,072.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 598,730 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

