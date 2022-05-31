Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WDAY. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WDAY opened at $158.79 on Friday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $149.05 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.12.

Workday ( NYSE:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.