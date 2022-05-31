XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.20-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

XPO stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.59. 19,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,775. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.86.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,479,000 after acquiring an additional 424,449 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1,338.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,449,000 after buying an additional 376,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,592,000 after buying an additional 325,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.