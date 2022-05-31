yearn.finance Hits Market Cap of $297.51 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $297.51 million and approximately $61.04 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One yearn.finance coin can currently be bought for about $8,120.22 or 0.25473999 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $350.47 or 0.01099454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.00489426 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00032257 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008146 BTC.

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins and its circulating supply is 36,638 coins. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn . yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance . The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn Finance is a suite of products in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) that provides lending aggregation, yield generation, and insurance on the Ethereum blockchain. The protocol is maintained by various independent developers and is governed by YFI holders. Core Products: Vaults:Capital pools that automatically generate yield based on opportunities present in the market. Vaults benefit users by socializing gas costs, automating the yield generation and rebalancing process, and automatically shifting capital as opportunities arise. Earn:The first Yearn product was a lending aggregator. Funds are shifted between dYdX, AAVE, and Compound automatically as interest rates change between these protocols. Users can deposit to these lending aggregator smart contracts via the Earn page. Zap:A tool that enables users to swap into and out of (known as “Zapping”) several liquidity pools available on Curve.Finance. These pools benefit from the lending aggregators discussed above, as well as earning users trading fees by partcipating as Liquidity Providers (LPs) on Curve.Fi. Currently users can use five stablecoins (BUSD, DAI, USDC, USDT, TUSD) and “Zap” into one of two pools (y.curve.fi or busd.curve.f) on Curve. Alternatively, users can “Zap” out of these two Curve pools and into one of the five base stablecoins. Cover:Insurance that enables users to obtain coverage against financial loss for various smart contracts and/or protcols on the Ethereum blockchain. Cover is underwritten by Nexus Mutual. Governance:The Yearn ecosystem is controlled by YFI token holders who submit and vote on off-chain proposals that govern the ecosystem. Proposals that generate a majority support (>50% of the vote) are implemented by a 9 member multi-signature wallet. Changes must be signed by 6 out of the 9 wallet signers in order to be implemented. The members of the multi-signature wallet were voted in by YFI holders and are subject to change from future governance votes. “

yearn.finance Coin Trading

