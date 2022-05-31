Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives $37.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $701,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,919,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $204,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,605 shares of company stock worth $1,922,710 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after buying an additional 596,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,059,568 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $292,080,000 after purchasing an additional 131,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,119 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $79,787,000 after purchasing an additional 68,202 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,225 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $61,901,000 after purchasing an additional 164,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter worth about $55,763,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YELP traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 15,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,857. Yelp has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Yelp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

