YOU COIN Trading Down 4.3% This Week (YOU)

YOU COIN (YOU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $33,081.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

