Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $57.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.50 million to $128.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $45.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $286.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.50 million to $437.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $262.21 million, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $466.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 362.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,589. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.75. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

