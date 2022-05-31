Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts predict that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Callaway Golf reported sales of $913.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $3.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.18.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,564,395.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,278. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.84. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

