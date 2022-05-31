Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) to Post -$0.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 130.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chemomab Therapeutics.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04).

CMMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemomab Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:CMMB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.10. 310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,571. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.17. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $27.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25.

In related news, Director Neil Harris Cohen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $45,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.