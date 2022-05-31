Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.16 Million

Equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) will announce $114.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.20 million and the highest is $116.16 million. EastGroup Properties posted sales of $99.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year sales of $462.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.80 million to $469.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $511.46 million, with estimates ranging from $501.50 million to $523.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on EGP shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.90.

EGP traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $161.93. 7,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,670. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.04 and a 200-day moving average of $197.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $151.22 and a 12-month high of $229.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

