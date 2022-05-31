Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Announce $2.76 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.15. Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $10.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.83 to $11.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $12.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.23. The company had a trading volume of 570,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,747,478. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $97.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $418.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,184,424,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

