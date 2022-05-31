Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.44. Green Dot posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Green Dot.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $146,443. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,429,000 after buying an additional 52,899 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,334,000 after buying an additional 546,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,641,000 after buying an additional 302,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,541,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,590,000 after buying an additional 59,732 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.84. 406,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,304. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.91. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22.

About Green Dot (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.