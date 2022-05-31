Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $437.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) will post sales of $437.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innospec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $438.70 million and the lowest is $436.50 million. Innospec posted sales of $354.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innospec will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Innospec.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.35. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IOSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NASDAQ IOSP traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.18. Innospec has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $107.14.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innospec by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after buying an additional 57,445 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innospec (Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innospec (IOSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.