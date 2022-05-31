Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Orchard Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Orchard Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 89.7% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 47,175 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 41,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

ORTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. 406,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,735. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.