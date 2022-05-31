Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) to announce ($1.63) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.50) and the lowest is ($1.75). PolarityTE posted earnings of ($1.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year earnings of ($7.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to ($5.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.25) to ($4.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PolarityTE.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.50). PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 304.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.00) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:PTE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 76,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,854. PolarityTE has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PolarityTE by 554.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92,062 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in PolarityTE by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PolarityTE by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PolarityTE by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE (Get Rating)

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolarityTE (PTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.