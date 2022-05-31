Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Million

Brokerages expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. Profound Medical reported sales of $2.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year sales of $10.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $12.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.89 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $35.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 417.41% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

PROF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $22.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $16.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROF. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Profound Medical by 20.7% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 165,691 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 14.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after acquiring an additional 125,030 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 16.8% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 24,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,206. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $192.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.11. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

