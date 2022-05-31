Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.41 Million

Analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) will report $15.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the highest is $24.83 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year sales of $49.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $70.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $65.93 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $134.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $36,841.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 139,791 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $517,226.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,264,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,679,230.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 660,452 shares of company stock worth $2,969,847 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,706,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,585,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,965,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,694,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 141.5% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 990,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROIV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.11. 70,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,850. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

