Zacks: Analysts Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Post $0.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.39. Fulton Financial reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.61 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FULT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $79,969.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,353.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.85. 1,148,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.74. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

