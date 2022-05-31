Zacks: Analysts Expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. German American Bancorp reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million.

GABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in German American Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in German American Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in German American Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GABC traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 114,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.45%.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

