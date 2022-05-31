Zacks: Analysts Expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. German American Bancorp reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.
German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in German American Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in German American Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in German American Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GABC traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 114,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.66.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.45%.
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
