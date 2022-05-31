Zacks: Analysts Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.09 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) will post $16.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.44 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $18.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $65.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.58 million to $67.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $69.25 million, with estimates ranging from $68.34 million to $70.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 141.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GAIN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 127,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.48. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 29.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

