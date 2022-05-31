Zacks: Analysts Expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) to post $112.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.00 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $9.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,128.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $464.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $453.50 million to $481.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $666.80 million, with estimates ranging from $647.70 million to $677.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $60,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen W. Powell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $114,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,822 shares of company stock valued at $479,354. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,717,000 after buying an additional 1,750,560 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,003,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,033,000 after buying an additional 1,695,375 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,718,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,484,000 after buying an additional 711,616 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,699,000. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.40. 444,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,417. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.03 million, a P/E ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 2.19. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

