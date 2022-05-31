Zacks: Analysts Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Wedbush started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after buying an additional 621,791 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VLY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $12.71. 3,635,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About Valley National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.