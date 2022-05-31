Zacks: Analysts Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.91. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.81. 146,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,534,121. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

