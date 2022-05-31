Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Post $1.39 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Boyd Gaming reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 43.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.
In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $3,554,715.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,890 shares of company stock worth $4,706,436 in the last ninety days. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BYD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.28. 24,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.66. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72.
The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
