Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Post $1.39 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Boyd Gaming reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 43.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on BYD. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $3,554,715.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,890 shares of company stock worth $4,706,436 in the last ninety days. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.28. 24,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.66. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

