Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings. Canada Goose posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Veritas Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

Shares of GOOS stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.06. 1,392,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,047. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Canada Goose by 203.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Canada Goose by 21.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Canada Goose by 27.1% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 777,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after purchasing an additional 133,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 794.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after purchasing an additional 727,566 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

