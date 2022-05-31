Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the highest is $2.95 billion. DaVita reported sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year sales of $11.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.78 billion to $11.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DaVita.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.29. The stock had a trading volume of 16,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. DaVita has a 52-week low of $91.73 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.22 and its 200 day moving average is $109.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

DaVita Company Profile (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.