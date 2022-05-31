Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.12. Mattel posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

MAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,732,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,019. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Mattel has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,684,000 after buying an additional 46,843 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,047,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,711,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

