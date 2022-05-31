Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90,000.00

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Equities analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) to announce sales of $90,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $190,000.00. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $1.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $19.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $57.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $101.05 million, with estimates ranging from $46.28 million to $163.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 250.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

TGTX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. 187,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.