Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90,000.00

Equities analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $90,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $190,000.00. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $1.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $19.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $57.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $101.05 million, with estimates ranging from $46.28 million to $163.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 250.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

TGTX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. 187,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

