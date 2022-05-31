Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.11 Million

Brokerages expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) to announce $39.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.05 million to $41.25 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $44.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $171.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.33 million to $174.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $178.28 million, with estimates ranging from $158.82 million to $212.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.60 to C$3.90 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACB stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.66. 27,293,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,170,238. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.85.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

