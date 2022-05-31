Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Analysts expect that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.23 billion. Dover reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $8.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

NYSE DOV traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $134.08. 28,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,219. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.26. Dover has a 12 month low of $127.04 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 24.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,093,000 after purchasing an additional 54,953 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Dover by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 206,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,464 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

