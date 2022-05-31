Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) will report $8.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.26 billion. Ecopetrol posted sales of $4.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year sales of $34.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.06 billion to $35.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.88 billion to $36.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ecopetrol.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

NYSE:EC traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 210,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Ecopetrol by 6.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 102,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth $239,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 467,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

