Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Post $8.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $8.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.19. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings per share of $2.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $33.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.19 to $39.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $29.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.74 to $39.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

PXD stock traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $277.94. 4,081,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,659. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.72 and a 200-day moving average of $223.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $7.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $5,341,949.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,925 shares of company stock valued at $16,955,443 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capula Management Ltd increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.