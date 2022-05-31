Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.91 Million

Brokerages expect that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) will report $30.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.50 million to $31.31 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full-year sales of $136.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.47 million to $144.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $199.94 million, with estimates ranging from $147.98 million to $251.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 million.

SDIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ:SDIG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.23. 6,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,106. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDIG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,733,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

