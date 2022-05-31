Zacks: Brokerages Expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $523.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) will post sales of $523.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $516.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $528.00 million. WillScot Mobile Mini posted sales of $461.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSC. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 5,250 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 2,500 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,363,008.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,750 shares of company stock worth $620,085. Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,117. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

