Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Farfetch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.47.

NYSE FTCH opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 3.12. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The business had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,590,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,529,000 after buying an additional 189,935 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,801 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth $432,446,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

