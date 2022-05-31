Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $6.33.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.21% and a negative net margin of 29,310.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,360,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,127,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 30,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 109,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 280.6% during the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 872,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 643,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

